Many Chinese students are linked to the CCP

JUST IN - GOV. RON DESANTIS ON TAKING IN 600K CHINESE STUDENTS: "I'd rather those slots go to American students."

"A significant percentage of the Chinese students, they are engaged with the CCP. It used to be, they would say 'oh, you bring the people from China, they're going to love America. They'll go back and be ambassadors and China will change.' But, obviously, that has not happened. Because this has been going on for decades."

"The fact we have 300,000 now is way out of bounds of what most people want to see."