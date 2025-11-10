Probably taxes will be ELIMINATED

“If you own your home, to truly OWN it, you have to own it FREE and CLEAR of the government - you shouldn't have to pay rent to the government!"

"We're gonna place a question on the BALLOT that is gonna allow Floridians to vote themselves relief from property tax."

"Your personal home, we really believe, should not be subject to tax. It's an unrealized gain."

"People say, 'that can't be done.' My question is, why can't it be done? [Broward] County, Florida. 1.9 million people. NO net population growth over the last 5 years, but the budget has increased 60%!"