An historic Black cemetery was vandalized with grave stones toppled and graffiti of Trump and DeSantis painted over the names on the tombstones. Residents of the area were shocked at the level of disregard shown toward the burial grounds of their ancestors.

Acts of this nature are a type of desecration that no community should be subjected to. It is still unknown if this vandalism indicates a larger willingness of activists to identify and vandalize symbols of conservative leadership. Historically, this cemetery has been important to many Black families living in Florida.

Those investigating the vandalism are trying to figure out who did it and what message the graffiti was meant to convey. State and local officials have strongly denounced the vandalism and have pledged a full review of existing security protocols at similar landmarks.

What are the ramifications? Subscribers can find out below.