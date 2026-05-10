Donald Trump may name Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to serve as the nation’s Attorney General.

As stated on social media platform X by David J. Harris, Jr., President Trump has considered nominating DeSantis, sparking an online poll to gauge support among his followers.

Timing-wise, this move cannot come at a better time. For the past several years, DeSantis has been waging war against the same types of adversaries that Trump has vowed to destroy – i.e. corrupt federal agencies, chaotic immigration and ideologically driven indoctrination of children.

As Attorney General, DeSantis will have unfettered authority to wield the powers of the U.S. Department of Justice.

DeSantis demonstrated his ability to “get things done” rather than simply talking about them. Florida’s regulatory environment was streamlined. Budgets were consistently balanced each year.

Property taxes were avoided altogether'; a far cry from the steep property tax increases that burden many blue-state taxpayers.

No excuses were made. Execution was swift and effective. When it came to addressing parental concerns regarding classroom issues such as critical race theory, gender ideology experimentation with minors, and union-dominated teacher organizations (cartels), DeSantis took action.

What else might motivate Trump to tab DeSantis for the AG role? Subscribers can find out below.