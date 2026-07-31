Ron DeSantis Predicted This Months Ago. Now It’s Actually Happening.

Watch the videos above for the hearing that finally made it real.

Ron DeSantis called this shot back in the spring, and the rest of the country is only now catching up.

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Speaking at the Yale Federalist Society earlier this year, DeSantis, a former federal prosecutor himself, laid out exactly why Joe Biden’s preemptive pardon of Anthony Fauci wasn’t the shield people assumed it was. “While Biden’s preemptive pardon is likely to shield Fauci from federal prosecution, it does not preclude state prosecution,” he argued, calling Fauci the “chief henchman” of the pandemic response and predicting the pardon could end up “boomeranging against Fauci.”

That prediction just came true.

He Handed Florida the Legal Blueprint

Days after Fauci pleaded the Fifth Amendment 111 times before Rand Paul’s Senate committee, DeSantis spelled out the actual mechanism that makes state prosecution possible. “It would require either a state AG or local state attorney to bring a case, which would need to establish violations of state law as well as personal jurisdiction over the defendant,” he wrote.

That’s the distinction critics of Fauci accountability efforts kept glossing over. A presidential pardon covers federal crimes. It has never covered state charges, and DeSantis, with his own background as a federal prosecutor, was pointing that out months before most of Washington caught up to it.

Florida’s Attorney General James Uthmeier didn’t waste time acting on it either. Within hours of Fauci’s hearing collapsing into silence, Uthmeier announced a formal investigation. “Fauci’s lack of candor to Congress is unbelievable,” he posted. “My office is launching an investigation into Dr. Fauci. It’s past time we get the truth of what happened during COVID.” Uthmeier isn’t some outside appointee either. He previously served as DeSantis’s own chief of staff, which is exactly why DeSantis said back in the spring he believed Uthmeier was “of the mindset to look at this, to see what the jurisdictional hooks are.”

The Diary Entry DeSantis Says He’s Proud Of

Fauci’s own diary gave DeSantis something he didn’t expect: a direct window into how much his Florida strategy actually rattled the federal response. Appearing on Fox News with Jesse Watters, DeSantis described what he found. “He would come down to Florida and do TV hits on local news, attacking me for mandating that schools be open, for allowing restaurants to function and all this other stuff,” DeSantis said. “And he would even host conference calls with mayors and counties, as a way to circumvent our policies and to impose mandates. And we blocked it.”

That last detail is worth sitting with. Fauci wasn’t just publicly criticizing Florida’s approach. According to DeSantis, he was actively working behind the scenes to organize local officials into bypassing the governor’s own policies, and Florida stopped him from doing it.

DeSantis didn’t hide how he felt about what came next. “One of the most proud things that I can say since I’ve been governor is reading the diary entry, you know, where he was attacking me for blocking local mask mandates that he was trying to engineer around our back,” he said. When Watters pointed out that Fauci had gone further than policy criticism, calling DeSantis a “jerk” in the same private notes, DeSantis didn’t flinch. “I think it was a disgraceful performance,” he said. “I think he’s probably the most destructive bureaucrat in the history of the United States of America.”

Isn’t it telling that the moment Fauci privately resented most turned out to be the exact policy Florida’s outcomes went on to vindicate?

A Fight DeSantis Never Actually Stopped Having

This isn’t a new grudge for DeSantis. Florida spent the pandemic taking a fundamentally different approach than most of the country, keeping schools open and restaurants running while other states, guided in part by Fauci’s own public statements, kept things shut down for years. Fauci’s diary now confirms what DeSantis had long suspected: that federal officials weren’t simply disagreeing with Florida’s approach from a distance. They were actively trying to undermine it at the local level.

That’s the through-line connecting DeSantis’s Yale speech to this week’s investigation. He’s not treating this as a fresh political opportunity. He’s treating it as the natural conclusion of a fight that’s been running since 2020, one where Florida bet on reopening and individual judgment while Fauci bet on centralized control, even when it meant working around a sitting governor’s own policies.

The Legal Fight Is Just Getting Started

A coalition of seventeen state attorneys general, led by South Carolina’s Alan Wilson, has been building its own case against Fauci since last year, and Florida’s move now gives that broader effort real momentum. Attorney Greg Glaser laid out the constitutional grounding driving all of it: “Under the legal principle of dual sovereignty, each state retains the authority to pursue its own investigations and prosecutions for violations of its own state law.” That’s not a workaround. That’s the Tenth Amendment doing exactly what it’s supposed to do.

DeSantis spent months laying the intellectual groundwork for this moment while most of the political world treated Fauci’s pardon as the final word. It wasn’t. Watch the video above to see the hearing that finally forced the question DeSantis had already answered months ago.