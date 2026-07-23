Ron D DeSantis

Ron D DeSantis

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JD's avatar
JD
4h

Simple minded people like her only have simple minded people follow them. People like AOC will kill the Dem party she is a loud mouth uneducated joke.

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Sheila Burk's avatar
Sheila Burk
6h

We already have all students being taught that, but we have Democrats are pushing for. Take all teachers should be teaching American History and the US Constitution l!

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