Check out the video above around the 7 minute mark for more on DeSantis and his tweet.

Ron DeSantis had a pointed response after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared to claim the U.S. Senate was “founded on” Jim Crow. Responding to a post highlighting her comments, DeSantis proposed something simple. “Constitutional amendment requiring members of Congress to pass a high school civics exam?” he wrote. “Could be a back door way to institute term limits!”

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The suggestion wasn’t random. It came directly on the heels of AOC fumbling a basic question about the Senate’s history while defending her party’s left flank. Asked about the Democratic Socialists of America’s push to abolish the Senate entirely, AOC didn’t back the proposal, but she also couldn’t explain her position without making a factual error that spread across the internet within hours. “I don’t support the filibuster,” she said. “I don’t support elements of this institution that we know, um, you know, were founded on, on, uh, on Jim Crow.”

The problem is straightforward. The Senate was created by the Constitution in 1787 and held its first session in 1789. Jim Crow laws weren’t codified until 1877, nearly a full century later, after Reconstruction had already come and gone.

Why does a sitting member of Congress, someone entrusted with actually writing the laws of the country, struggle with a timeline most high schoolers could get right?

DeSantis Isn’t the Only One Who Noticed

The backlash to AOC’s comment wasn’t limited to one governor’s tweet. Senator Ted Cruz responded directly to the same clip, asking simply how anyone can swear to uphold the Constitution while apparently unable to explain a basic part of it, adding that the moment exposes exactly what happens when history isn’t taught properly. Commentary sites across the political spectrum piled on with the same core criticism: that AOC’s confusion wasn’t just a slip of the tongue, but a genuine misunderstanding of when American institutions actually formed relative to each other.

Here’s the sharp point worth sitting with. DeSantis’s proposed civics exam isn’t really about testing trivia. It’s a pointed argument that basic historical literacy should be a baseline requirement for the people writing federal law, not an optional extra credit assignment some members apparently skipped.

This Isn’t the First Time AOC’s Grasp of Basic Numbers Has Raised Eyebrows

The Jim Crow mix-up fits a pattern that dates back years. During a 2018 PBS interview with Margaret Hoover, AOC attempted to explain away a strong unemployment rate with an answer that left economists across the political spectrum stunned. “Unemployment is low because everyone has two jobs,” she said. “Unemployment is low because people are working 60, 70, 80 hours a week and can barely feed their family.”

The claim doesn’t hold up under basic scrutiny. The unemployment rate measures the share of the labor force without a job, full stop. It has no mechanism that would be affected by how many jobs an already-employed person happens to hold. FactCheck.org noted at the time that only around five percent of employed Americans held multiple jobs, a figure that wasn’t even rising as the unemployment rate fell. PolitiFact reached a similar conclusion, pointing out the statement was wrong on multiple counts simultaneously.

Isn’t it worth noting that a member of Congress who holds a bachelor’s degree in economics made a claim about unemployment statistics that doesn’t survive contact with how those statistics are actually calculated?

A Pattern, Not a One-Off

Taken together, these two moments, eight years apart, tell a consistent story. One involves basic economic literacy. The other involves basic historical literacy. Both concern a sitting member of Congress speaking confidently about subjects central to her own policy platform while getting foundational facts wrong in ways that undermine the argument she was actually trying to make.

DeSantis’s suggestion, tongue in cheek as it may have been, lands as a pointed commentary on exactly that pattern. If members of Congress are going to build entire policy platforms around claims about American history and economics, DeSantis’s argument is that getting the actual facts right shouldn’t be too much to ask, and it’s exactly what makes his tweet worth watching unpack around the 7 minute mark of the video above.