Watch the video above around the 11:45 mark to see the tweet that started this whole fight.

Ron DeSantis didn’t just talk about fixing American education while running for president. He pointed to an actual state where the work was already done. “Florida represents the revival of American education,” DeSantis said during the second Republican primary debate in September 2023. “We didn’t just talk about universal school choice, we enacted it. We didn’t just talk about a parents’ bill of rights, we enacted it.”

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That’s a genuinely different pitch than most politicians offer on education. DeSantis wasn’t promising a future plan contingent on winning higher office. He was pointing to legislation already signed, already implemented, already changing outcomes for millions of Florida families in real time.

Why does it take an actual governor with an actual track record to make an argument every national politician claims to believe in?

He Went After the Institutions Blocking Reform, Not Just the Ideas

DeSantis didn’t stop at school choice and parental rights. He identified exactly which institutions were standing in the way of real reform, and he named them directly. Quote-tweeting a report that Miami’s teachers union had failed to hit its dues requirement under Florida law, DeSantis wrote plainly, “School unions have become partisan organizations that try to use our schools to promote leftist political agendas. Parents want high-quality education, not political indoctrination. In Florida, we are delivering for parents.”

That wasn’t an isolated jab either. DeSantis has built an entire legislative track record around holding these organizations accountable. He signed Senate Bill 1296, a law specifically designed to allow the decertification of partisan school unions that fail to actually represent the interests of their own members. As he put it plainly when signing the bill, “Time and again partisan school unions have shown that they do not act in the best interests of the teachers they purport to represent, let alone the best interests of students.”

Here’s the sharp point worth sitting with. Florida’s largest teachers union, United Teachers of Dade, came dangerously close to losing its certification entirely under this law, a direct consequence of a union that spent years running political campaigns against DeSantis instead of focusing on classroom outcomes for the teachers and students it claims to serve.

Results, Not Just Rhetoric

DeSantis has framed this entire education agenda around a single consistent principle: schools exist to educate children, not to serve as a platform for ideological activism. He’s backed that principle with real policy, eliminating Critical Race Theory and gender ideology from Florida classrooms, banning DEI programs from public universities, and building out one of the most expansive school choice systems in the country.

Florida’s Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas summed up the philosophy driving all of it plainly: “Schools exist for learning. They are not arenas for disruption or political activism.” That’s not an abstract talking point. It’s the operating principle behind years of legislation that DeSantis has actually signed into law, not just proposed on a debate stage.

Isn’t it telling that when critics attack this record, they rarely dispute the actual outcomes and instead focus almost entirely on process complaints about how the reforms were implemented?

A Blueprint the Rest of the Country Is Already Watching

DeSantis has been explicit that he sees Florida’s education reforms as a national model, not a regional experiment. He’s pointed to the state’s rankings in school choice, its curriculum transparency laws, and its willingness to hold union leadership accountable to actual members rather than political ambitions as proof that this approach works when state leaders are actually willing to follow through.

That’s the throughline connecting everything DeSantis has done on education, from the debate stage to the governor’s desk. He didn’t just criticize a broken system. He built a functioning alternative, signed it into law, and dared the rest of the country to catch up. Watch the video above around the 11:48 mark to see exactly the tweet that captures this fight in DeSantis’s own words.