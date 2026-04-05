New York should be a testament to American strength and innovation, as well as a hub for art, technology, and cutting-edge urban living. Still, Tokyo is outperforming this city on every metric, with half NYC’s budget. Ron DeSantis is pointing out what bad politics and sanctuary cities have done to the biggest cities in America, and New York is just one of them.

How does a city with so much money waste it while the homeless rate skyrockets, rents are out of control, crime is at an all-time high, and lifelong New Yorkers are even trying to figure out how to leave?

Let’s look at how the money is spent, shall we, before we even hint at the potential for fraudulent spending as we’ve seen in Minnesota and California.

NYC’s municipal government spending, if compared with Tokyo’s Metropolitan Government (TMG) budget, which covers the metropolitan area, often called Tokyo Prefecture, covers about 14 million people in the core area, compared to NYC’s 8.8 million.

In Fiscal Year 2026, the adopted budget for NYC is around $118.2 billion.

NYC has more government employees than Tokyo, too. Wonder if that’s a cause, seeing how our politicians like to milk the taxpayer base through shady programs and outright fraud?

Tokyo has a budget of $62.4 billion USD based on the exchange rate at the time of this writing for 2026.

So no matter how you cut it, Tokyo is serving twice as many people for half as much money.

Where Does the Money Go?

New York City spends tons of money on educational and social services, with no proof that any of that money actually teaches children effectively or keeps people off the streets. Crime rates are ridiculous.

The homicide rate is 305 murders per 100,000 residents annually. The national homicide rate in Japan overall is .23. NYC’s murder rate is 10 to 15 times higher than Tokyo’s with more shootings, robberies, and assaults happening in NYC, too.

There are also more rapes, sexual assaults, theft, shoplifting, and white-collar fraud in NYC than in Tokyo, and you can’t use the excuse that it’s just what happens in bigger cities, because Tokyo has almost twice as many people as NYC. While NYC doesn’t have the worst crime rate in the U.S., with subway incidents and women being attacked on the street, no wonder people are looking for a way to leave.

Yet the stats tell a more nuanced — but still damning — story when you zoom in on daily reality versus the headlines politicians love to spin.

In 2025, NYC recorded 305 murders (down 20% from 2024), with shootings hitting an all-time historic low of just 688 incidents. On paper, that’s progress.

But compare it to Tokyo: Japan’s national homicide rate sits at 0.23 per 100,000 — meaning NYC’s murder rate is still 15–16 times higher, even with fewer people. Robberies, assaults, and especially subway crimes don’t lie either.

Major transit crimes jumped 17% in the first weeks of 2026 alone, while random street attacks continue to dominate local news.

Specific examples splashed across the news lately make the “all-time high” feel real for everyday New Yorkers:

Women runners are randomly assaulted on city streets — one ongoing series of attacks on female joggers was featured in multiple February–March 2026 crime roundups, with victims sharing terrifying bodycam and eyewitness accounts on local broadcasts.

A Brooklyn teenager was shot and killed in a car in early 2026, part of a string of youth shootings that keep popping up despite the overall decline.

Two teens faced terrorism charges after a protest outside Gracie Mansion, highlighting how disorder can escalate fast.

Subway incidents remain a daily nightmare — fare evasion, slashings, and pushings keep riders on edge, with 34,559 total subway crimes reported in 2025 and the trend worsening into 2026.

You can’t walk away from those stories and feel “safer than ever in NYC.” Lifelong New Yorkers aren’t imagining the fear when they see mentally ill people pushed onto subways or streets, turning into open-air encampments.

Homelessness: NYC Spends $81K Per Person

Now layer on homelessness and poverty — where the real money hemorrhage becomes obvious.

A brand-new report from New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, released March 2026, drops a bombshell: NYC spent $368 million on services for the unsheltered homeless population in FY2025 alone.

That works out to roughly $81,000 per person — more than the median household income in the city — even as the unsheltered count grew 26% to 4,504 people. Spending has tripled since 2019, and it’s projected to hit $456 million in FY2026.

On top of that, Mayor Mamdani’s administration just signed a $1.86 billion three-year hotel contract to house more homeless families.

Smells like fraud, doesn’t it?

Meanwhile, the streets dirtier, encampments bigger, and more people sleeping on trains. The same “right to shelter” and sanctuary policies that flooded the system with migrants are now locking in permanent failure — billions spent, visible chaos worse.

Poverty Hits Record Highs

Poverty is hitting record levels too. Just days ago, the Robin Hood and Columbia University Poverty Tracker (Vol. 8, March 2026) revealed that NYC’s poverty rate has climbed to 26% — the highest in over a decade — affecting a record 2.2 million New Yorkers, including 450,000 children.

That’s twice the national average.

Nearly 5 million people, or 59% of the city, are either in poverty or low-income, one paycheck from disaster. High rents, childcare, and groceries are crushing families, and more than half of New Yorkers say costs forced them to skip food, medicine, or bills in 2024.

All while the city’s $118+ billion budget dwarfs Tokyo’s $62 billion — for half the population.

The money isn’t “teaching kids effectively” or “keeping people off the streets.” It’s vanishing into bloated bureaucracy, no-bail policies, hotel contracts, and social services with zero accountability.

Add in the migrant strain from sanctuary-city status, as Gov. Ron DeSantis has repeatedly called out, and you get exactly what we see: skyrocketing rents, visible homelessness, random crime that makes national news, and lifelong New Yorkers packing U-Haul trucks for Florida, Texas, or anywhere that actually enforces laws and lives within its means.

Tokyo serves twice as many people for half the money — cleaner streets, safer subways, lower poverty, negligible violent crime — because it prioritizes results over ideology.

We’ll let you surmise what “leadership” has done to NYC.

The American dream shouldn’t look like this. It’s time for New York to stop wasting taxpayer billions and start copying what actually works. Otherwise, the exodus won’t stop — and the city that never sleeps will keep paying the price.