New Yorkers will be trying to escape to Florida

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript723New Yorkers will be trying to escape to FloridaNobody will want to live Mamdani's socialist New YorkMar 11, 2026723ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksRon D DeSantisSubscribeRecent PostsDeSantis Would Have Made a GREAT PresidentMar 2Ron DeSantis Released ALL the Epstein FilesFeb 27It's still hard to believe that the socialist Mamdani is in charge of anything Feb 24ICE is removing disgusting people from the streets of FloridaFeb 21Every Human Being Is NOT Allowed In The USFeb 21RON DESANTIS: "WHAT A JOKE!" Feb 19Massive Voter Fraud Now Discovered in FloridaFeb 13