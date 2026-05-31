A massive influx of illegal immigrants flooding the border. Sanctuary cities protecting those aliens from deportation. A gutted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) can’t deport the most egregious offenders.

Sound familiar?

That is the Democrat formula for disaster Rep. Jim Jordan simply showed us in a scathing X post that each and every American should read.

Rep. Jordan did not use euphemisms. He called the Democrats out for allowing millions of illegal immigrants into our country, making cities into “no go” areas for federal law enforcement, and de-funding ICE so severely that ICE cannot remove the worst criminal aliens from our society.

These actions allow criminal aliens to continue robbing and raping our communities, while the politicians give themselves a self-congratulatory high-five for their supposed ‘compassion’.

This is the road to disaster and Jordan was correct to point it out.

Florida represents a dramatic opposite. Under gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida has refused to buy into this lunacy. No sanctuary policies. No defunding law enforcement. Only cooperation with ICE to apprehend and deport those aliens who pose a threat to public safety.

Can we replicate the Florida experiment on a national level? The answer is below for subscribers.