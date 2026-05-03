Desantis changed the official name of Palm Beach international airport to president Donald J. Trump international airport. The move surprised some yet it is justified.

In fact, it is an intentional and symbolic celebration of Trump’s impact on American resilience, located in the very heart of Trump country where Mar-a-lago stands as a beacon for patriots throughout the nation.

What is a better way to show our victory over the deep state than to honor it with an eternal monument at the entrance of Palm Beach?

From now on travelers arriving will see the name that echoes “America first,” as well as an everyday reminder that Florida rejects the “woke” erasure of great leaders.

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