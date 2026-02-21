Every Human Being Is NOT Allowed In The US

The Biden administration opened the borders of the United States wide because they hate the West and are seeking to destroy it.

One way to do just that is to erase national identity by confronting American exceptionalism with a distortion of history.

“America is bad,” chant the Left. “It has a history of slavery and oppression.”

The Leftist takeover of the public education system was designed to indoctrinate students with an irrational hatred of their homeland.

It has nothing to do with history or reason. Yes, America has some dark stains on the fabric of her past. Why? Because human history is dark.

But that’s not all it is.

The United States was founded on Christian principles and, as such, carries with it the eternal light of Christ.

America is a candle in the darkness of human history because it is a Christian nation, unless we’ve all been grossly misinformed and the Pilgrims and Puritans were godless fiends.

Or maybe the Declaration of Independence’s assertion that “the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them” is code for atheism?

The religious freedom upon which the country was founded was intended to prevent the establishment of a state church among competing Protestant denominations.

Protestants and Catholics profess belief that Christ was crucified and rose again for the forgiveness of sins.

They are both Christian. So were almost all of the Founding Fathers.

The Left, on the other hand, is godless.

In 1983, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn made it clear in his acceptance speech for the Templeton Prize for Progress in Religion.

“More than half a century ago,” Solzhenitsyn reminisced, “while I was still a child, I recall hearing a number of older people offer the following explanation for the great disasters that had befallen Russia: ‘Men have forgotten God; that’s why all this has happened.’”

The victims of Leftists’ indoctrination and coercion have forgotten God because the Left not only distorts history, it also twists scripture.

Leftists, in essence, are revolutionaries. Solzhenitsyn knew this firsthand:

It was Dostoevsky, once again, who drew from the French Revolution and its seeming hatred of the Church the lesson that “revolution must necessarily begin with atheism.” That is absolutely true. But the world had never before known a godlessness as organized, militarized, and tenaciously malevolent as that practiced by Marxism. Within the philosophical system of Marx and Lenin, and at the heart of their psychology, hatred of God is the principal driving force, more fundamental than all their political and economic pretensions.

The Left hates God. Those who fall victim to their indoctrination and coercion are godless by association, even if they don’t know it.

Leftists Hate Borders Unless They Don’t

Sanctuary cities welcome illegal aliens and try to protect them from ICE and deportation.

As usual, they claim the moral high ground by acting as if they are generous and charitable.

Take Boston’s Mayor Wu, who said, “Every single human being has the legal right to come to the United States and seek shelter.”

Wrong. People have the right to seek sanctuary in the U.S. through legal means, including submitting an application.

Each year, foreigners flee to the United States to seek protection “because they have suffered persecution or fear that they will suffer persecution due to” in their home country.

This persecution can be based on:

Race

Religion

Nationality

Membership in a particular social group

Political opinion

Applying for sanctuary doesn’t mean it will be granted. Illegal immigrants who do not apply for immigration are, well, illegal and should be deported.

Wu’s claim, then, is misleading. People are welcome to apply for sanctuary, but it is not guaranteed.

The moral high ground of the Left is made out of quicksand.

Do As I Say, Not As I Do

Claiming moral high ground is a favorite tactic of the Left, and they’re not above hijacking the Bible to do it.

James K. Hoffmeier, Professor of Old Testament and Near Eastern Archaeology at Trinity International University, calls the Left out for commandeering Bible quotes to justify their cause.

“Advocates for illegal immigrants rely on the Bible (whether they know it or not) is the ‘sanctuary city movement’ that defies the 1996 Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act,” Hoffmeier argues.

“Cities like New York, New Haven, Minneapolis, San Francisco, and Denver have declared themselves to be ‘sanctuary cities’ and will not cooperate with federal authorities in matters related to illegal immigrants,” he continued.

“Some churches have even permitted their facilities to be so-called sanctuaries for illegals.”

“As an Old Testament scholar, I was first intrigued by the fact that the Bible was even being used in the immigration debate, and yet knew that the Bible was not being read seriously.”

Hoffmeier goes on to dissect how the left twists scripture to fit their cause, usually by cherry-picking quotes out of context.

It’s the same tactic they use to distort American history.

It’s bogus. It’s wrong.

DeSantis Mocks The Left

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tested the Left’s convictions concerning illegal immigrants with a simple test.

He sent about 50 illegals to Martha’s Vineyard, the stronghold of the Leftist elite.

Massachusetts called in the National Guard to deal with the “humanitarian crisis” set off by DeSantis’ bold move.

It didn’t take long for the illegal aliens to be jettisoned to Cape Cod.

“Three buses rolled up to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Edgartown to take the mostly Venezuelan migrants on the first leg of their journey from the elite island of multimillion-dollar mansions—including a seven-bedroom home owned by former President Barack Obama—to Joint Base Cape Cod on the mainland,” reported the New York Post.

Put another way, Martha’s Vineyard is NOT a sanctuary city. When it comes to borders, the Leftist elites want theirs closed while the West burns.

DeSantis isn’t having it.

The joke’s on you, Mayor Wu.