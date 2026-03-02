DeSantis Would Have Made a GREAT President

The day is January 20, 2025. Ron DeSantis is being inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States of America.

It’s a potential timeline branch some have pondered yet it’s not the multiverse branch we currently occupy.

Daydreamers on the right wonder: what, exactly, would America be like if DeSantis defeated Kamala Harris for the presidency?

It would likely be somewhat similar to Trump’s America yet different in other important ways.

A Ron DeSantis Presidency

Think back to the 2024 presidential debates. Ron DeSantis, a young and energetic conservative from the sunbelt, went toe-to-toe with Donald Trump.

DeSantis came up short largely because he lacked presidential experience. DeSantis also lacked the entertaining “fun factor” of Trump.

“Without Trump, I think we would have run away with it. Trump and me and then everybody else is distant behind in terms of that.” – DeSantis

If Trump were assassinated by Ryan Routh or Thomas Crooks, DeSantis would have likely stepped in as the Republican candidate. He’d likely defeat Harris to be the next president.

If such a timeline existed, America would have restored its greatness from the 80s, a time when DeSantis was a kid.

The DeSantis platform?

A focus on small government, family values, tradition, the empowerment of men, and a belief in creationism.