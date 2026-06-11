Is your house really your house when the government can take it away for back taxes owed on land you purchased completely free and clear?

That is a central premise of the latest comments made by Governor Ron DeSantis. For decades, families pay their life savings into their properties, but are still forced to come up with an additional bill every single year.

According to DeSantis, that sets up a system that overtaxes families on assets they already own, making families take a second look at the true definition of owning something.

DeSantis’ call to abolish all property taxes in America comes directly from the same fiscally conservative philosophy that has guided Florida’s decisions in recent years.

How, exactly would it work? Would it last? We explore the property tax abolition suggestion below.