There is an enormous amount of money being taken from hard working Americans (over $600 BILLION) each and every year. That’s a huge amount of money coming from private wealth that goes directly into public waste.

The Founding Fathers were very clear about taxation. They said we need to have taxation based upon consent and representation. We don’t have either of those today.

How many years will it take for our local city council to raise your property taxes 20% due to an “emergency?”

DeSantis is Leading the Charge

When Governor DeSantis vetoes pork barrel spending in his budget, the teachers unions, big government advocates and all of the special interest groups scream about how we’re going to starve schools and destroy our infrastructure. Meanwhile, in Florida, there are no income taxes and yet they still manage to run a balanced budget.

When you abolish property taxes, you force governments across the country to become efficient or irrelevant. Business comes to these areas because taxes are lower and the people come too. Liberty increases.

And once and for all, no more will politicians treat your home as their ATM machine. No longer will they be able to arbitrarily raise your taxes due to some minor changes you make to your home.

No more funding for Diversity Equity Inclusion programs or green energy boondoggle programs. Once again, pure ownership gives families the ability to invest in their castles without having to give Big Brother a cut.

Who would not support this? Governor DeSantis wants to use Florida as the national model for low taxes, high freedoms and zero tolerance for elite hypocrisy.

He has already battled illegal aliens with Operation Criminal Return, provided the Epstein documents to Congress without hesitation and destroyed woke policies in schools. Abolishing property taxes is another knockout blow to socialism creeping in.

Will the Florida Governor’s housing plan work? Subscribers have the inside scoop below.