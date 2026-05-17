As billionaire Elon Musk continues to float the idea of a third party run, governor Ron DeSantis offered some blunt advice: don’t bother.

Instead, direct all of your energy toward pushing for a balanced budget amendment and Term Limits for members of Congress.

That’s exactly what Gov. Desantis told Musk on X and the message resonated loudly. Paid subscribers receive full archives and early releases.

Gov. Desantis didn’t beat around the bush. Why spend the effort creating a brand-new party, he asked? Proven reforms such as enforcing fiscal responsibility on Congress and limiting the tenure of lawmakers would be much more effective.

Under gov. Desantis’ leadership, Florida has demonstrated time after time that it is possible to live within its means. Just recently, Florida passed a budget of well over $117 billion without raising taxes nor adding to the size of the bureaucracy.

Compare that to the never-ending stream of trillion dollar-plus deficit-spending in DC.

There is one major piece of information that should have every single patriot leaning in. What if Elon Musk actually listened to Gov. Desantis and used his vast treasure trove to pry open the stranglehold Congress holds on power?

Gov. Desantis isn’t speculating here. He’s demonstrated this by governing a state that reduced unemployment to a record low; defied federal overreach during COVID; and protected parents’ rights in schools. In short, Gov. Desantis has shown he has the ability to lead while Washington is mired in career politician “sludge.”

Will the plan work? We explore the idea below. It’s available to our paid subscriber base.