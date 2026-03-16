DeSantis Takes Aim At The Teacher Union Cartel

Ron DeSantis has had enough. With his latest announcement, he’s put the last nail in the coffin of the monopoly that transformed public education into a “re-educational” vehicle for the Left.

Do you feel that outrage every time you hear another story about kids going home after school confused as to whether they are boys or girls, ashamed of their country, or can’t read at a basic level? That’s not happenstance, that’s the result of the teachers’ unions carrying out their mission - to protect poor teachers, to spread radical ideologies, and to limit parent involvement.

In Florida, however, the script is being flipped on its head. Gov. DeSantis has now declared that he will support legislation to decertify any teachers’ union that cannot meet a 50% membership rate threshold. No more forcing dues. No more automatically deducting dues from paychecks. No more claiming to represent the majority of parents when in reality, they most certainly do not.

This is not some token effort by DeSantis. Florida has been the leader in the U.S. in terms of providing school choice options. Over half a million students are on private scholarships. Another 400,000 students are in charter schools. Parents have real options - private schools, homeschooling, micro-schools, etc...and it is working. The unions do not like this, because they are losing their ability to exert influence. DeSantis spelled it out: When parents have real options, it takes away from the unions. They no longer hold sway over the educational agenda as they do in many failing blue states.

Paycheck protection was already enacted into law - no longer will teachers be able to have dues skimmed directly from their checks without their consent. Next comes the knockout blow. Any teachers’ union whose members cannot attain a 50% membership threshold will lose their certified union status. Easy. Fair. Deadly to the monopoly. Good teachers will continue to have the option to form their own organizations if they wish, but the days of having a union that is imposed upon them as a condition of employment are rapidly coming to an end. No longer will dues be used to fund candidates that parents oppose. No longer will unions shield predators, nor promote CRT and gender nonsense within the confines of the classroom.

Of course, the Left is apoplectic regarding this declaration. They are screaming about “workers under attack,” while completely ignoring the true victims - the kids who are stuck in failing government schools. For decades, unions such as the National Education Association (NEA) and American Federation of Teachers (AFT) have been transforming education into a jobs program for activists, rather than a place of learning. Student test scores have plummeted. School violence has increased. Indoctrination has skyrocketed. Every time parents attempt to resist, the unions label them as domestic terrorists. Florida has finally said enough. Parents are voting with their feet - leaving the failed public education system and entering the realm of freedom.

However, if you believe that this decertification battle is solely a matter of Florida, and is not a template that should be copied by every red state in preparation for the next election cycle when the unions funnel millions of dollars into anti-parent lawsuits, you’re only seeing half the picture. I’m reserving the complete analysis - including how these same unions have funded anti-parent lawsuits across the U.S., the exact wording in DeSantis’ proposed legislation, and which governors are currently studying DeSantis’ plan - for paid subscribers who desire the unvarnished truth that the mainstream media refuses to report. Become a subscriber and prepare for the battles ahead.

This move has exposed the unions for what they’ve evolved into - bloated special interest groups more concerned with maintaining their power structure than ensuring quality education for students. Wherever they maintain dominance, students suffer. Fake graduation rates abound. Literacy skills are a joke. On the other hand, Florida’s reforms are producing tangible results - greater choices, improved student outcomes, happy families. DeSantis understands. Real education reform is not about begging the cartels for scraps. It is about breaking their stronghold and allowing free market competition to deliver superior results.

Critics bemoan that teachers deserve “collective bargaining.” Fine. Bargain like every other private sector employee. However, cease portraying government employee unions as sacrosanct. Government employee unions bargain against the taxpayer. They lobby against accountability measures. They spend millions of dollars supporting politicians who then provide cover for the unions when they seek to prevent reform. Florida’s model reverses the paradigm and empowers parents and elected officials who ultimately respond to voters.

Other states are paying attention. Texas, Tennessee, and even a few purple states are feeling the pressure. If DeSantis succeeds - and he generally does - the domino effect begins. Weaker unions equate to stronger schools. Stronger schools equate to freer children. Freer children equate to a stronger republic. It really is that simple.

The peak of the teacher union era was when Americans still believed in the trustworthiness of institutions. Those days are gone. During the COVID crisis, parents saw the masks removed from the eyes of the educational establishment - remote learning fiascos, forced vaccinations, and secret social transition programs. They won’t unsee it. DeSantis simply provided them with the means to complete the task.

This is not about disliking teachers. Most teachers are good people trapped in a corrupt system. This is about hating the machine that uses them to harm children. Decertifying the unions starves the beast, without firing one good educator. It compels the unions to earn loyalty, rather than compelling loyalty at gunpoint.

Florida parents, you are setting the pace. It is now time for the rest of America to follow your lead. Demand school choice in every state. Push paycheck protection everywhere. Decertify weak unions. Redefine education based upon excellence, not social justice indoctrination.

The war on woke education has received a significant boost. DeSantis has drawn a line in the sand - actually, he has created a solid foundation for the line, and planted a flag. It is now time for every freedom-loving American to rally behind that banner.

Liberty in the classroom. Choice over coercion. Parents over bureaucrats. That is the Florida Model. That is the American Way. And the unions? They are about to find out what it truly means to be marginalized.