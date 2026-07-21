Governor DeSantis made a comment on X that Florida is drawing top restaurants at a rate that indicates that there are real signs of strong economic growth. The fast-food franchise Culver’s was cited as a great example.

The fact that Culver’s has been growing rapidly throughout Florida is reflective of broader patterns. Businesses have historically chosen to locate in areas with fewer regulatory constraints, lower taxes, and greater pro-growth business environments.

However, DeSantis also stated his hope for an In-N-Out Burger location to be developed in Florida, which underscores the reality that even the most economically competitive states have limitations in terms of luring national chains.

That reality alone generates serious concerns.

What causes some fast-growing restaurant chains to successfully develop in Florida, while others fail to grow despite obvious demand?