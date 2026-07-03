In particular, the laws are meant to provide actual penalties for what is essentially a never-ending series of second chances, which have turned some communities into open air danger zones.

The laws include Xylazine trafficking, career offender registration, updated Gang statutes, increased protections for police officers, and harsher rules for repeat violent offenders. Each of these laws addresses the “revolving door” system, which allows predators to cycle through the court system causing little interruption.

When states treat violent repeat offenders like victims of circumstance rather than threats?