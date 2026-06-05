Tucker Carlson was critical of Governor Ron DeSantis in regards to his support of traditional values on the matter of speech and sovereignty. In recent weeks, Carlson criticized DeSantis after he traveled to Israel to sign anti-hate speech bill.

Tucker Carlson questioned why DeSantis would allow himself to be pressured by an outside party to take a position on hate speech. At the time of the criticism, DeSantis continued to operate within the ever-changing environment in Florida policy.

As part of his role as governor, DeSantis has sought to strengthen Florida’s sovereignty and fight federal overreach. Paid Subscribers receive complete archives and advance release. While there are many aspects of the signing itself which were reported publicly, the key facts regarding the signing appear to be simple.

What was DeSantis’ motivation? We break it down below for subscribers.