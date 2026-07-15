As gov. Ron DeSantis takes action to stop the illegal entry of migrants, Florida’s housing costs are dropping. Illegal immigrants were driving up housing costs and causing shortages, but with federal cooperation, and pressure from the state of Florida, illegal immigrants are being forced out of the housing market.

The tweet from @govronDeSantis suggests that DeSantiss efforts to address illegal immigration are creating a better environment for u.s. Citizens.

When is it going to be enough?

What needs to happen before we realize that the federal governments inaction on illegal immigration has caused a massive problem?