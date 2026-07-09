California’s latest ballot hustle – selling a new billionaire tax as a way to soak the rich – is just another tired scam of the same old con artists promoting confiscation under the guise of compassion.

DeSantis’ call-out to California’s ballot hustlers is clear: once the people give the government the power to confiscate wealth (by popular vote), there will be no stopping it; and that means there will be nothing to stop governments from using the exact same process to confiscate your property too.

DeSantis also said that California’s additional taxation of high-net worth individuals will be used to expand even further into additional forms of property confiscations that will ultimately affect almost everyone that still owns something.

What is DeSantis’ logic? It’s explained below for subscribers.