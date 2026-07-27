Rick Addante recently posted an article on X claiming that governor Ron DeSantis achieved “no actual policy victories” and merely instructed universities to circumvent federal regulations while avoiding the repercussions of violating those regulations.

This type of attack has a familiar ring to anyone who observed the same types of individuals defending the status quo for years.

Addante’s argument is self-refuting. Rather than invite litigation that could have taken years to resolve and stifle reform efforts, DeSantis worked within the existing bounds of federal law at the time.

As such he was able to achieve measurable outcomes on campuses nationwide, while denying his opponents the court victories they desired.

What does it demonstrate about critics’ demands for theatrical confrontations versus steady legal pressures that have resulted in reductions in DEI offices and training requirements?