If the continued effort by Florida to create stronger borders and give parents greater control over children’s educations impacts the direction of the national conversation, it will have a positive effect.

Ron DeSantis, Ashley Moody and James Uthmeier are leading the way.

Voters rewarded these political superstars, endorsing their stances on the critical issues of law enforcement and immigration. As evidenced by solid vote margins during two consecutive elections, voters prefer professionals who have a history of working in the state of Florida rather than those who bring an agenda from another state or region.

This pattern also aligns with DeSantis’s broader practice of appointing people who produce tangible results in education policy reform, budgetary responsibility, and removing illegal immigrants from the country via partnerships with federal agencies.

What might the future hold for Florida’s political marvels? We delve into the Florida political scene below for subscribers.