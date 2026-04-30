DEFUND the United Nations

“It was one of the best speeches he’s given on international affairs! I bet some people in that audience didn’t like it, but it was the right message and they needed to hear it!”

“Congress should do that. It’s a totally CORRUPT and FECKLESS body. And it’s refreshing the president went in front of a generally hostile body, and told the TRUTH. And told them why they were wrong, why their open borders globalism has failed. How their green energy obsession has failed.”