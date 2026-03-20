The wat the entitled government class spends taxpatyer money is out of control. Ron Desantis recently shared a Wall Street Journal article depicting a graph of spending by the Federal government, and we went from a modest federal budget to projected deficit spending of over $3 trillion dollars. Article V of the Consitution says we don’t have to put up with this outrageous financial trap, that puts future generations in a debt cycle forever.

What Happened? From Modest Deficits to a Spending Free for All

We had a relativelymodest deficit in the 1980s and 1990s. Federal spending even hovered near zero for a mopmoment.

Then it went into the stratosphere. Is it any wonder?

What costs money?

Wars.

Taxpayer funded illegal daycare centers with non children in them.

USAID NGO fraud to the tune of millions.

From the 1990s our federal debt skyrocketed upward.

Post-2008 financial crisis spending hit over $1 trillion.

Then came the COVID-era blast to nearly $3 trillion.

Projections through 2035 show sustained $2-3 trillion annual shortfalls, with a shaded “projected” bar underscoring the trajectory.

People like Ron Destntis and Ron Paul have been telling us that America’s debt will exceed 100% of U.S. gross domestic product by later this year, per the Congressional Budget Office.

Unsustainable Spending

While Elon Musk says we’ll all have “universal high income” due to AI, this level of spending to fund things like Palantir and the Iran war, are a red siren for the need for a balanced budget amendment, exactly as DeSantis has argued.

The federal government has been running deficits as a feature, not a bug, for decades.

Discretionary spending, entitlements, and interest on the debt have ballooned without accountability. Replies to his post highlight the grim math: even eliminating 100% of discretionary spending—including defense—wouldn’t balance the books because of unfunded liabilities like Social Security and Medicare.

Annual debt service payments already approach $1 trillion. Rome fell under similar weight from welfare and military excess. We’re repeating history.

The only way we get the corrupt feds to listen is if states force it through Article V of the Constitution.

How We Got Here

How did spending get so out of control?

If you look past the obvious fraud, there’s quantitative easing (QE)—the Federal Reserve’s monetary steroid that supercharged this fiscal irresponsibility.

QE isn’t just obscure central banking jargon; it’s the mechanism that let politicians spend like drunken sailors without immediate consequences.

Starting with QE1 in 2008, the Fed slashed rates to zero and bought trillions in Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

Its balance sheet ballooned from under $1 trillion pre-crisis to over $4 trillion by 2014.

Then COVID hit and QE infinity pushed it to nearly $9 trillion.

The Fed created money out of thin air to purchase government debt, flooding banks with reserves and crushing long-term interest rates.

This monetized the debt.

Congress could deficit-spend trillions on stimulus, lockdowns, and pet projects because yields stayed artificially low, and they lied to us because not a single branch of government has any accountability anymore. They’re a;; bought out by the Rotchschilds, the Epsteins, and the baking cartel.

Shady investors gobbled up Treasuries knowing the Fed was the buyer of last resort.

The result?

No market discipline.

Normally, massive deficits would spike borrowing costs, forcing politicians to choose: cut spending or raise taxes. QE short-circuited that. It exported inflation later (remember 2021-2023’s peak?), crowded out private investment, and inflated asset bubbles for the wealthy while eroding savers’ purchasing power.

Today, with debt-to-GDP over 100% and climbing, reversing QE risks higher rates that could trigger a debt spiral—interest payments consuming ever more of the budget.

We’re already paying unfathomable interest on our so-called debt (really just fraudulent money created, once again by the banking cartel and put through washing machines of war and more fraud).

Congress approves spending for things we don’t have money to spend on, but they don’t care beasue they’re getting kick backs and back room deals.

Yet we have these crazy numbers to face:

Debt held by the public: $31.7 trillion now projected to be $44 trillion by 2030 (owed to investors outside the government).

Intragovernmental holdings: More than $7.6 trillion (owed to federal trust funds like Social Security and Medicare — obligations the government must honor).

Layer on top the disgusting levels of fraud and waste that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)—led initially by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy—exposed in 2025. DOGE wasn’t some toothless panel; it was a chainsaw through bureaucracy.

Congressional hearings under the DOGE Subcommittee in early 2025 uncovered billions lost annually to improper payments and outright fraud.

Expert testimony detailed loopholes in payment systems across agencies, from ghost employees and duplicate claims to fraudulent welfare disbursements and SBA loan scams.

The White House later quantified efficiency gains at around $215 billion saved—roughly $1,335 per taxpayer—through canceled wasteful contracts, lease terminations, and fraud deletions.

But the levels of rot were disgusting.

DOGE highlighted schemes siphoning taxpayer dollars into DEI grifts, bloated consulting contracts, and entitlement programs riddled with error rates exceeding 10-20% in some cases. Musk publicly estimated fraud could devour 20% of the federal budget—potentially $1.5 trillion yearly.

Real-world examples included halted child care payment reviews in states with suspected fraud rings and suspended loans to thousands of bogus applicants. Ex-staffers and auditors confirmed what many suspected: layers of bureaucracy shielded incompetence and corruption. Improper payments alone, per pre-DOGE GAO reports amplified by DOGE digs, ran into the hundreds of billions across Medicare, unemployment, and pandemic-era programs.

It wasn’t “a little waste”—it was systemic theft from working Americans funding endless deficits.

DOGE’s work, though later wound down and integrated into agencies, proved the point: fraud isn’t a rounding error. It’s a cancer.

Combined with QE-fueled borrowing, it turned deficits into a structural feature.

Politicians could promise everything—stimulus, subsidies, foreign aid—because the Fed printed and auditors missed the leaks.

This brings us back to DeSantis’ solution: a balanced budget amendment via Article V convention of states.

Already, dozens of states (there are 27 with active applications, including recent additions like Florida) have signaled support.

It would constitutionally mandate balance except in emergencies, forcing trade-offs. No more QE backstops or fraud cover-ups. Congress would finally prioritize: reform entitlements, slash waste, and live within our means.

This is the only way.

Projections to 2035 show no off-ramp without reform.

Debt service crowds out defense, infrastructure, and innovation spending.

This is multi-generational theft on top of the theft that’s already been committed for decades. Our kids inherit a hollowed-out economy if there is even a USA remaining.

DOGE proved efficiency is possible when political will meets data. QE showed how monetary policy props up fiscal failure.

States must demand the amendment.

Then cut the fraud pipelines DOGE exposed.

Then end the QE dependency by restoring market discipline.

America’s fiscal house is on fire. Ron Desantis isn’t making up some hyperbole in an election cycle.

DeSantis is spot-on: we cna’t keep paying inflation and debt payments on trillions of over-spending.