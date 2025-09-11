Alligator Alcatraz will stay open

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript4026Alligator Alcatraz will stay open Activist judges can't stop Ron DeSantisSep 11, 20254026ShareTranscriptThanks for reading Ron D DeSantis! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksRon D DeSantisSubscribeRecent PostsGov DeSantis just unveiled a Benjamin Franklin Founding Father statue! Sep 30Stop listening to bureaucrats, Americans are demanding property tax reliefSep 21DeSantis Slams Illegal Truck DriverSep 5DeSantis Reveals Plan to Abolish Property TaxesSep 1