Ron D DeSantis
Gov DeSantis just unveiled a Benjamin Franklin Founding Father statue!
"Good man, right there"
Sep 30
146
12
0:12
GUTFELD: "You Gotta Believe in Yourself, Because [Charlie] Believed In You"
Greg Gutfeld sends powerful message following the assassination of Charlie Kirk:
Published on Charlie J Kirk
•
Sep 25
1:54
Stop listening to bureaucrats, Americans are demanding property tax relief
Protect the taxpayers of the State of Florida.
Sep 21
70
4
0:46
Alligator Alcatraz will stay open
Activist judges can't stop Ron DeSantis
Sep 11
40
2
1:33
DeSantis Slams Illegal Truck Driver
Sep 5
412
17
6:34
DeSantis Reveals Plan to Abolish Property Taxes
🚨 GREAT NEWS: The following 2 states are on their way toward abolishing or severely limiting property taxes
Sep 1
19
1
0:22
August 2025
Coming soon
This is Ron D DeSantis news.
Aug 17
2
